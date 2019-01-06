Could The Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of AU$15m, Stealth Global Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SGI.

ASX:SGI Ownership Summary January 6th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Stealth Global Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Stealth Global Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 24% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Stealth Global Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:SGI Income Statement Export January 6th 19 More

Stealth Global Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Stealth Global Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.