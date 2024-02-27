Could supplemental feeding of deer be banned in Mississippi? Here’s what we know

Will Mississippi issue a statewide ban on supplemental feeding of deer? That’s the question many hunters will be asking after the Thursday meeting of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks where that idea was discussed.

In the meeting, Russ Walsh, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Wildlife chief of staff, briefed the commission on the state of chronic wasting disease in Mississippi. Six additional counties had CWD cases in recent months.

There were also 110 additional cases found during the 2023-2024 sampling year, which Walsh said was a 50% increase in cases discovered per year over the 2022-2023 sampling period.

Of the six counties that were added to the CWD-positive list, five were already in CWD management zones due to their proximity to positives in adjacent counties. Claiborne, on the west side of the Mississippi River, was not in a management zone, but will be added and hunters there will no longer be allowed to feed deer because it is believed to increase the spread of the disease by unnaturally concentrating deer.

White-tailed deer infected by chronic wasting disease are infectious until their deaths. File photo/McClatchy/Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

Mississippi statewide deer feeding ban to slow CWD spread

Commissioner Leonard Bentz asked Walsh, “Russ, what would the temperature be within the department of creating a statewide feed ban instead of picking and choosing from the CWD counties.”

Walsh replied with, “I think, obviously, the first would be how do you couch that position. In this context I think we would couch that discussion under disease management and risk to the resource whether it be deer or other wildlife. We certainly know there’s disease concerns with feeding and with other wildlife, not just deer. I think if we’re approaching it from the context of disease management, I think that’s a worthy discussion to have.”

Supplemental feeding of deer was legalized over a decade ago and against the advice of biologists. At the time, CWD was not known to be in the state, but biologists feared if it was present, feeding would accelerate its spread. Their concerns largely fell on deaf ears.

After the disease was found in Mississippi in 2018, feeding was banned in positive counties. Now the commission has tasked the wildlife division of the department to research if a statewide ban would slow the spread of the disease, which is always fatal to deer.

White-tailed deer are found throughout the South. Photo courtesy Mississippi State University.

Deer hunting and supplemental feeding in Mississippi

Feeding deer has been a part of hunting in Mississippi long before it was legalized. Some provide feed to attract and harvest deer while others use it as a management tool to produce healthier deer and bucks with larger antlers.

David Herrington of Crystal Springs largely falls into the latter camp but wouldn’t mind seeing a statewide ban and said it may even produce bigger bucks in coming years.

Herrington said he leases land that is managed for timber production and without providing food sources, there is little for deer to eat. So he uses a combination of supplemental feed and high-protein food plots that provide year-round forage.

Giving up the feeders isn’t a problem for him if everyone gives them up.

“If you can make food plots and nobody else can feed, at least we’re on a level playing field,” Herrington said. “That would be the way I prefer it. If nobody baits, then nobody has an unfair advantage.”

He said with good food plots instead of seasonal feeding and better management on the part of hunters, deer quality should improve in coming years.

“I think we’ll kill higher quality deer,” Herrington said. “It really should be about taking care of our deer.”

A Mississippi hunter faced a fierce looking buck recently that was not too happy, snorting at him repeatedly in the cold morning air. Facebook video screenshot

The economics of feeding deer or not

Since feeding was legalized, it has become big business for some. Sporting goods stores offer the latest feeders and bags labeled “deer corn” are found in grocery, discount beer as well as feed and seed stores.

For Co-Lin Feed and Seed owner Angie Jordan, such a ban would be an economic blow.

“It would be extremely significant,” Jordan said. “I would call it tremendous. It would probably knock you out of your chair if I told you how much corn I sell a year.”

And she did tell. Jordan said she sells more than 32,800 bags a year weighing 50 pounds each at her Brookhaven store. She sells an additional 20,000 bags of deer feed mixes.

“I would call it tremendous,” Jordan said.

Although many businesses could be negatively impacted by such a change, the alternative isn’t bright either. In the October 2022 commission meeting there was discussion about feed bans. Commissioner Billy Mounger acknowledged the impact, but said if CWD becomes entrenched, it would impact all hunting-related sales as well as reduce property values.

“It’s a very complex issue if it does get a hold,” Mounger said.

Will deer feeding be banned in Mississippi?

For now, no one knows. As Mounger said, it’s a complex issue, so when and if it happens will likeyly take time.

However, it’s something that commissioner Scott Coopwood would also like to see explored.

“You know, I think Leonard has a great point there,” Coopwood said. “I think, I don’t know if this requires a motion or whatever, but I think why don’t we have the staff research this idea of pausing supplemental feeding.

“Let’s research it and will it slow down CWD across Mississippi. Some say yes and some told me no, but why don’t we get some research on it and at the same time why don’t we get some feedback from the public and just see if this is a possible way we want to address this spread of CWD.”