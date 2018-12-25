Could Taylor Devices, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TAYD) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of US$42m, Taylor Devices is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TAYD.

View our latest analysis for Taylor Devices

NasdaqCM:TAYD Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Taylor Devices?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Taylor Devices does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Taylor Devices’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:TAYD Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Taylor Devices. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Taylor Devices

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.