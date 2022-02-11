How could a teacher's sex abuse go unreported for years?

It’s mindboggling to me that a teacher could sexually abuse as many as 20 children and nothing was done about it for years.

What’s also unsettling is that the teacher worked here in Southwest Florida and school officials aren’t talking.

Nearly three years after his initial arrest, Hector Manley was found guilty by a judge last month and sentenced to 25 years in prison

This week, the Naples Daily News and The News-Press published the results of a five-month investigation that uncovered how Collier school officials ignored numerous complaints about his behavior. What’s even worse is that the abuse started on his very first day of work at Parkside Elementary School in Naples.

Our investigation was actually three years in the making -- almost immediately after Manley’s arrest in March 2019, when our reporters started asking the tough questions.

And this fall, the effort intensified when Kate Cimini joined our staff as an investigative reporter and started really digging in with former reporter Rachel Fradette who covered Collier County schools.

Rachel and Kate, who had spent four years as a teacher, waded through court documents, audio files, arrest reports, victim statements and statements from administrators, faculty and staff. They talked to experts about federal sexual abuse law, about teacher sex abuse cases across Florida, about appropriate district procedure.

Their efforts paint the picture of a district that failed to protect students and disregarded federal guidance.

“All of that was time-consuming and difficult, often hinging on details we didn't yet know, but what really impacted us was speaking with the families in Naples Manor, the small, cheerful neighborhood that Parkside serves,” says Kate.

“I saw that any time I interviewed someone: a parent, a Parkside student, a teacher, whether they had been abused or not, his treachery took a toll on them -- crumbled away some of their happiness, their feeling of safety, their trust of their own judgment.”

Our criminal justice investigative reporter Dan Glaun, another new addition to our staff, provided an analysis to find that Manley’s is the second largest case of educator sexual abuse in the state since 2014.

Visual journalist Landon Bost recorded Manley’s January plea hearing and caught the pictures that fill out these stories. Particularly powerful are the audio clips of the words of a survivor of Manley’s abuse and two parents, telling him what his abuse had done. “You tainted my life,” one survivor wrote.

“There aren't many bright spots to this story, but I do keep coming back to how impressed I am with the kids at Parkside Elementary,’’ Kate adds.

“If readers take anything away from this story, I hope it's that. I hope they're struck by the bravery it takes to report the most popular teacher in school for something so explosive. I hope they're in awe of the tenderness and care these children showed one another, even when adults did nothing to help them. And I hope they step up now, and prevent any more children from going through what these students did.

On Thursday, the leader of the district, Superintendent Kamela Patton, who declined to be interviewed for this story, is one of fouor finalists that could be named National Superintendent of the Year.

This can't and won't be the end of the story I am sure. It is a felony in Florida to let suspected child abuse go unreported and yet our journalists found that happened time and time again.

“This project is a powerful testimony to the vital role of local journalism and the investment required for investigations,” said Laura Greanias, the lead editor on the project.

I couldn’t agree more and this is why we thank you for your continued support. Without our subscribers, we couldn’t make this kind of investment in trying to right the wrongs in our community.

