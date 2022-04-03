Could The Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.B) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.B) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of CA$28b, Teck Resources is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Teck Resources.

Check out our latest analysis for Teck Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Teck Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Teck Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Teck Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Teck Resources is not owned by hedge funds. China Investment Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.5% and 2.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Teck Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Teck Resources Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own CA$42m of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Teck Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Teck Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Teck Resources (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary's Orban expects "great victory" in election

    STORY: "I have been working for a lot and lot of months for victory, so what I expect is a great victory," Orban told reporters after voting in Budapest. "That's what the country needs."Opinion polls give Orban's nationalist Fidesz party a narrow lead in the election, but with about one-fifth of Hungary's eight million voters still declaring to be undecided, the country's popular vote could still go either way.Orban is being put to a stern test in the election where polls suggest the six opposition parties united against him are within a striking distance from unseating his nationalist Fidesz party.Orban has been in office since 2010. His path to re-election has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had cultivated friendly ties, something Orban wouldn't respond to on Sunday."I am standing on the basis of Hungarian national interests, so I am pro-Hungary," he said.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    What's something that Warren Buffett likes to take but doesn't dish out? Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns plenty of stocks that pay dividends. Here are Buffett's three favorite high-yield dividend stocks.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • These 4 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Pay Dividends Monthly

    There are many stocks that pay dividends monthly, and investors might be interested in those that are providing annual yields keeping pace with the inflation rate of about 7%. Let's take a look at four real estate investments on the list that meet this tempting threshold: Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR), Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK), Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD). All four are real estate investment trusts (REITs), a corporate structure that carries the obligation to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

  • 3 Unstoppable REIT Stocks to Buy in April

    There has been no shortage of market volatility through the first three months of this year. Let's take a look at three high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are still in corrections, which could be great buying opportunities in April. Although its name doesn't reflect it, Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) is the largest pure-play cell tower REIT in the U.S.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    It's been a challenging past year for growth stock investors. The Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy that'll see it get more aggressive with interest rate hikes, coupled with all of the major U.S. indexes pushing into correction territory during the first quarter, has weighed heavily on previously high-flying growth stocks. If you were to invest $300,000 into the following beaten-down growth stocks, there's a really good chance they can make you a millionaire by 2030, if not sooner.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.