Could The Television Broadcasts Limited (HKG:511) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Television Broadcasts Limited (HKG:511) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of HK$5.8b, Television Broadcasts is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 511.

See our latest analysis for Television Broadcasts

SEHK:511 Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Television Broadcasts?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Television Broadcasts does have institutional investors; and they hold 31% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Television Broadcasts, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:511 Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Television Broadcasts. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Television Broadcasts

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.