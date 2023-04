TheStreet.com

Having saved many a person running low on phone battery, public phone charging stations regularly come up as a way that authorities can improve a given place's infrastructure. Gate seats closest to a charger are always busiest while the CEO of Denver International Airport recently said that "a lot of inquiries" has pushed them to commit to installing additional stations throughout the airport. While some security experts have been sounding the alarm on such risks for over a decade, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently noted an increase in "juice jacking."