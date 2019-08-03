Could Texmo Pipes and Products Limited's (NSE:TEXMOPIPES) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Texmo Pipes and Products Limited (NSE:TEXMOPIPES) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Texmo Pipes and Products is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹372m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TEXMOPIPES.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Texmo Pipes and Products?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Texmo Pipes and Products's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Texmo Pipes and Products. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Texmo Pipes and Products

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.