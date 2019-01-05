Could Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd’s (SGX:570) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd (SGX:570) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of S$13m, Transit-Mixed Concrete is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 570.

View our latest analysis for Transit-Mixed Concrete

SGX:570 Ownership Summary January 5th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Transit-Mixed Concrete?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Transit-Mixed Concrete might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SGX:570 Income Statement Export January 5th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Transit-Mixed Concrete. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Transit-Mixed Concrete

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.