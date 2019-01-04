Could Trigon Metals Inc.’s (CVE:TM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

If you want to know who really controls Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Trigon Metals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$1.5m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TM.

Check out our latest analysis for Trigon Metals

TSXV:TM Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Trigon Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Trigon Metals is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

TSXV:TM Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Trigon Metals. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Trigon Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.