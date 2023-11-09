Could troubled Anchor Insurance company return to Florida market?
The report this week of a possible return of a Florida insurance company is being viewed as positive sign to the state’s struggling insurance landscape.
The report this week of a possible return of a Florida insurance company is being viewed as positive sign to the state’s struggling insurance landscape.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Learn how to file a life insurance claim, and what to do if a life insurance payout is delayed.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
If you're among the majority of people who aren't sure what gap insurance is, here's all the information you need to make an informed decision.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
Two of our analysts see big things for the Lions in a great spot against the Chargers. What else are they predicting for Week 10?
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Be prepared for the turkey coma with these fantastic games.
A new federal class-action lawsuit filed in South Carolina alleges that the National Association of Realtors and Keller Williams Realty violated federal anti-trust laws.
Air travel is finally catching up to pre-pandemic demand levels, leading Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to believe the fourth quarter may set a new performance record.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about some of the biggest results and storylines coming out of a full slate of NBA basketball on Wednesday night.
As Thanksgiving approaches and millions of Americans gear up for holiday travel, Dr. Mandy Cohen shares her tips.
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.
According to a leaked memo, Tumblr's longterm financial woes have reached a breaking point. Aside from a skeleton crew of essential workers in departments like trust and safety, the majority of Tumblr’s 139 workers will be reassigned to other products at parent company Automattic, which employs around 1,900 people. CEO Matt Mullenweg acknowledged the memo on his own Tumblr blog, where he is responding to questions from the site’s users.
The European Space Agency has signed a new agreement with the developers of the Starlab commercial space station, with the aim of establishing a “sustained access to space for Europe,” the groups said in a statement. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between ESA, Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space will initially focus on how ESA could use Starlab for astronaut missions and as a long-term research and commercial platform. The new agreement was signed during the European Space Summit in Seville, Spain.
All that plastic is great for preserving leftovers ... but now it's your sanity that needs saving. Here's how.
"This is Palestinian falafel, and this is my Palestinian grandmother," TikTok creator Vegan Bodegacat says in a voiceover as her grandmother blends soaked chickpeas with fresh parsley, then scoops the mixture into hot oil, where it quickly browns. "The three videos I have of my grandma's recipes are at over a million views each now," Vegan Bodegacat told TechCrunch. TikTok payouts usually aren't this high, but this week, the platform announced it would be shifting its monetization model to the new Creativity Program, which had been testing in beta with some creators, like Vegan Bodegacat.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The NWSL's four-year, $240 million deal with CBS, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps should allow it to raise its salary cap and attract more international stars.