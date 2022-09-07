Could ‘Truth in Sentencing’ have prevented the murder of Eliza Fletcher?

As the community continues to mourn the loss of Eliza Fletcher, some are bringing up the recent passage of the “truth in sentencing” law, which requires violent criminals to serve their full sentences.

This includes crimes like murder, aggravated assault, and rape.

We know Cleotha Abston served 20 years of a 24-year sentence.

If he had served the whole sentence, he would’ve been released from prison in 2024.

There’s no way of knowing if those extra few years of the sentence would have prevented him from kidnapping again, but some say that passing this “truth in sentencing” bill will keep offenders like him off the street longer.

“”Truth in sentencing” is for the most violent and heinous crimes on the books in Tennessee, and those are the crimes that make you scared,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis).

Records show Abston committed aggravated assaults, a rape, and previous kidnapping more than 20 years ago.

Parkinson said he voted for the “truth in sentencing” bill to crack down on violent criminals.

“We have a lot of people in our communities that are honestly afraid of what’s going on in these streets, and we needed some tough on crime legislation to make sure we incarcerate the right people and create alternatives for those committing other crimes,” he said.

Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, agreed to an extent.

“People who commit violent crimes, who harm other people, who harm our community should be held accountable, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

But Spickler said he’d researched other states that passed the same legislation, and the statistics tell a different story.

“The only thing we have in this system is incarceration, and it doesn’t work. It doesn’t work to do the things we want it to do. What we want it to do is rehabilitate people,” said Spickler.

When asked about “truth in sentencing” and reiterating how he plans to prosecute, District Attorney Steve Mulroy sent FOX13 this statement:

“People across Tennessee believe that we need clear and consistent policies that penalize criminals and reduce violent crime. Unfortunately, the problem with some of the laws that were passed by the General Assembly this year is that they simply will not do that. That is why they drew widespread bi-partisan opposition, including from the Governor himself. In any event, our focus right now is on supporting Ms. Fletcher’s family through this unimaginable tragedy and gathering all the evidence we can so that her murderer can be brought to justice. It is far too early at this point to speculate about criminal penalties. We are instead focused on building a case based on facts and the law, as we will do in every case prosecuted by this office.”