Maybe. Here is what the U.S. military is thinking.

Could the U.S. Military Use Lasers to Kill Russia or China's Hypersonic Missiles?

(Washington, D.C.) They unleash destruction traveling at five times the speed of sound. They maneuver with computerized precision while descending back into the earth’s atmosphere toward a target. Their speed and force is so significant, they can inflict damage by sheer “kinetic” impact without needing explosives.

They can destroy Navy ships, air defenses, ballistic missiles, ground targets and aircraft in a matter of minutes or even seconds, depending upon the launch point……. they kill in an instant --- seemingly coming out of nowhere.

They --- are Hypersonic weapons.

Many senior Pentagon weapons developers share a common view; hypersonics are nearly impossible to defend against, ushering in an unprecedented tactical reality bound to reshape warfare and force unforeseen strategic adaptations.

How can carrier strike groups project power within striking range of enemy targets? How can mechanized armored columns maneuver without being badly crippled by hypersonic attack? How can the most advanced fighter jets maneuver to avoid impact if there simply is no time? Perhaps satellites, ICBMs and defensive weapons such as Ground-Based Interceptors could also be vulnerable? The variables through which hypersonics promise to alter warfare are seemingly limitless. The danger is extremely serious.

Of equal or greater concern, hypersonics are no longer something to envision for a distant future -- they are now being prototyped, tested and refined. In short, they are basically here. U.S. weapons developers have put them on the fast track and expect to have operational hypersonic weapons in a few years, if not sooner.

An Air Force Chief Scientist once told Warrior that the U.S. technical approach to hypersonics is one of stair steps following a particular trajectory. First hypersonic weapons emerge in the early 2020s, to be followed by hypersonic drones in the 2030s leading up to the distant possibility of launching “recoverable” hypersonic platforms by the 2040s. However, given the pace of technical progress, this notional timeline could easily become massively accelerated. The current threat environment, we often hear, is creating a sense of urgency.

“In the last year, China has tested more hypersonic weapons than we have in a decade. We’ve got to fix that,” said Michael Griffin, the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, according to an Air Force report from February of this year.

The real problem hypersonic weapons present for adversaries -- is speed. Kinetic energy weapons exist, ballistic missiles exist and space-traveling weapons exist, but hypersonic weapons drastically change “sensor-to-shooter’ time. In effect, if commanders have merely a fraction of the response time associated with most existing weapons, how can they defend?

But …..wait a second… before anyone becomes resigned to cataclysmic destruction… just what if there were a viable way to defend against hypersonic weapons? What if they could be destroyed or disabled before hitting a target?

This, according to Pentagon and industry weapons developers… is possible. In fact, U.S. weapons developers are already working on it.

While naturally many details of these emerging methods are not available due to security reasons, there are three broad categories of current inquiry, according to senior industry weapons developers -- lasers weapons, modifying existing interceptors or simply engineering new kill vehicles, Ret. Lt. Gen. Trey Obering, Vice President and Directed Energy Lead, Booz Allen Hamilton, told Warrior in an interview. (Obering previously served as the Director of the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency)

Tracking Hypersonic Weapons

Industry weapons developers explain that simply “tracking” approaching hypersonic weapons can be described as a key starting point when it comes to exploring these options. While there are of course a wide range of air, sea and land sensor technologies, tracking hypersonics will rely heavily upon satellites. Current satellite-mounted Spaced Based Infrared (SBIR) sensors can now detect the heat signature of an enemy ICBM or ballistic missile launch. The intent with SBIR is to transmit that information to land-based warning systems and instantly activate response protocols, but SBIR systems cannot themselves “track” the flight of a hypersonic weapon. However, the prospect of engineering a satellite, or group of satellites, with the technical capacity to track hypersonics -- is very realistic.