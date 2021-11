Associated Press

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday that Israel is "on the threshold of an emergency situation” after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant and barred travel to and from most African countries. The Health Ministry said it detected the new strain in a traveler who had returned from Malawi and was investigating two other suspected cases. At a Cabinet meeting convened Friday to discuss the new variant, Bennett said it is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the delta variant.