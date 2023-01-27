‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack

Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

Rosemond said his attackers beat him, called him racist names and threw his backpack and sandwich into a tree.

Police said they have been in contact with Rosemond since Tuesday and are working to follow all available leads.

Rosemond told Channel 2 he believed the attack was about nothing but his skin color.

“This was just nothing but a hate crime towards me,” Rosemond said.

Kennesaw police said it is possible that the attack was racially motivated.

“Based on the current video evidence and statements, this could ultimately be racially motivated, but all aspects of this case will be investigated, and the proper charges will be applied,” Kennesaw Chief of Police Bill Westenberger said in a statement.

Officials added that they are working on speaking to the occupants of a Jeep Wrangler at the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533.

