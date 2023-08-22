‘I could’ve died.’ Steering wheel stops spear thrown into woman’s car, Texas video shows

A Texas woman says she “almost died” after a spear suddenly came crashing through her windshield, nearly hitting her as she was driving, video shows.

The woman was driving in San Antonio on the night of Aug. 20 when someone hurled the weapon at her car from the side of the road, she said in TikTok videos sharing the aftermath.

The spear pierced through the windshield but was blocked by the steering wheel, stopped just inches from where she was sitting, video shows.

Police arrived at the scene, near the 7600 block of U.S. Interstate 10, at about 9:30 p.m., according to an SAPD news release.

The 36-year-old didn’t see who threw the spear, and police said the attack appears to be random.

“I could’ve died,” she says, watching as an investigator inspects the spear, video shows.

The woman, Shavone Canales, believes whoever threw the spear was “trying to intentionally hurt somebody,” KSAT reported.

“I’m just thankful to be alive because I have kids,” Canales told the station.

Police have no suspects but said “this is still an active investigation.”

