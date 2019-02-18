Could Viva Energy REIT’s (ASX:VVR) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls Viva Energy REIT (ASX:VVR), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Viva Energy REIT has a market capitalization of AU$1.8b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about VVR.

View our latest analysis for Viva Energy REIT

ASX:VVR Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Viva Energy REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Viva Energy REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Viva Energy REIT, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:VVR Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Viva Energy REIT. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Viva Energy REIT

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.