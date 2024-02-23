Could a wall be built between Texas and Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Could a wall be coming between Texas and Oklahoma? That’s something Governor Greg Abbott mentioned when speaking at a rally in Texas last week.

“But some people say ‘Abbott, you need to build a border wall on the border with Oklahoma to stop all that stuff from coming in,'” said Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

That comment was made at a rally for a Republican House of Representatives candidate in Texas.

Prior to bringing up the border wall, Governor Abbott talked about taxes and economic challenges in the Lone Star State.

“There are challenges that we face in this state that are sweeping across the country, including this radical woke left agenda that we see crisscrossing the United States and even coming across the border of the Red River,” said Abbott.

After the Governor made the comment, laughter filled the room.

People who live near the state line had mixed reaction after hearing what was said.

“Whoa! That’s crazy! That’s insane,” Danielle said.

Johnny said, “I mean if it’s going to keep the woke out, then yeah.”

“I get the political aspect of it, whatever. But we already have enough issues with the wall down at the border and Texas and Mexico. Like, why are we getting a wall,” said Justin.

News 4 reached out to Governor Abbott’s office multiple times on Thursday to clarify what was said, but did not hear back.

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said he’s aware the comment was made.

“I’ve said worse things about Texas. It was an off handed comment at a fundraiser–it looked like a fundraising event. We have a healthy rivalry and it doesn’t disturb me that much,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

News 4 also reached out to Governor Stitt’s office and did not get a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.