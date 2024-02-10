‘This could get washed away’: Family in Jacksonville continues to battle ongoing erosion on property

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A family in Jacksonville is fighting against the force of erosion on their land below Buckner Dam in Jacksonville.

City of Jacksonville to fund several projects in park’s makeover

“You can see the creek and all the trees before the erosion really kicked in,” said Jamie Moore, Jacksonville resident.

An area once full of life is now unrecognizable.

Erosion is eating away at the Moore’s property and time is not on their side.

“If something isn’t reinforced or done soon, we’re just afraid that it’s going to be irreversible,” said Mike Moore, Jacksonville resident.

The property sits right below Buckner Dam in Jacksonville and it’s family land given to the Moore’s by Jamie’s parents.

Years ago, Jamie’s father took the issue to city council.

“My father Henry Cole used to take care of this and go to the city council and speak to them about it and the city has come out and put concrete,” said Jamie Moore.

‘Night to Shine’ prom night held by Tim Tebow foundation

While the city does confirm they have worked with the family in the past, the city told KETK that they have not been made aware of the issue in recent years.

Although, the Moore’s said they plan to attend the next city council meeting to make the city aware, and hopefully get the process started.

“This is a much bigger ordeal even for them,” added Jamie Moore.

KETK was also told that Moore’s land is outside of the city’s jurisdiction, because it is not within city limits.

“It’s the fact that that’s the bottom of the dam and so it would kind of concern me that if it washes out from the bottom,” added Mike Moore.

The Moore’s are also concerned about County Road 3111. They fear the road near their property could experience the same erosion as the land is rapidly washing away.

“We just noticed how deep it’s getting and for the past two or three years, it’s been outrageously quick getting deeper and deeper,” Mike Moore said. “You probably can fit two or three cars in there right now.”

Whitehouse paints the town red for Mahomes pride

This spillway from Lake Jacksonville is continuing to deteriorate at an alarming pace and it’s not just the main part. More erosion is happening as you get closer to Lake Jacksonville.

Like their property, It’s happening fast.

“When you start walking to the edge of the property, you will stop,” added Jamie Moore.

While they are not sure what to do, they are searching for answers and hoping someone can help them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.