Could New West Energy Services Inc.'s (CVE:NWE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in New West Energy Services Inc. (CVE:NWE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of CA$439k, New West Energy Services is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NWE.

View our latest analysis for New West Energy Services

TSXV:NWE Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New West Energy Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

New West Energy Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see New West Energy Services's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSXV:NWE Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in New West Energy Services. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of New West Energy Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.