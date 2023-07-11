How could Wichita’s budget affect you? What’s happening with taxes, police funding, more

Wichita plans to launch an emergency medical response program, add police leadership positions and crack down on blight in 2024.

The property tax mill levy would remain flat, but the city expects to collect $12.6 million more in property taxes because of growth. It plans to stash that money in the reserve fund as a buffer against future shortfalls.

City Manager Robert Layton is presenting next year’s $715 million budget proposal to the City Council Tuesday.

Before it can be adopted, three budget hearings on July 27, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 will give members of the public an opportunity to weigh in on priorities.

Due to an increased volume of medical calls that have contributed to lagging Wichita Fire Department response times, the newly released budget calls for the addition of 30 non-commissioned staff to respond to medical emergency calls during peak hours as part of a $3.5 million spending increase to fire department salaries and benefits.

Medical staff would deploy in pairs and work overlapping shifts from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The program would be supported by federal COVID relief money in 2024 and shifted to the general fund in 2025.

In response to the Jensen Hughes cultural assessment of the Wichita Police Department, the proposed budget includes funding for a first deputy police chief position to serve as Chief Joe Sullivan’s second in command, and a professional standards bureau captain to oversee internal investigations of complaints against the department and its officers.

The police department’s overall operational budget is set to swell by more than $12 million to $122.5 million in 2024. Just over $1 million would be spent on enhancements to the body-worn camera program, including a bundle of services that activates cameras when a handgun is removed, random auditing software and unlimited storage.

After Wichita residents rated code enforcement the lowest of any city service in a 2022 resident survey, an additional $112,000 has been proposed for nuisance abatement to go along with an extra $100,000 for the demolition of structures deemed dangerous and unsafe.

Layton’s proposal also calls for the city to hire two new librarians to support extending hours at the Angelou and Waters branches, a part-time sustainability coordinator to identify and apply for grants and help with the development of a climate action plan, and a specialist for the HR department who will focus on recruitment, retention and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

What to do with a surplus

Wichita’s mill levy would remain flat next year, as it has for the last 30 years, but the proposed budget calls for the city to collect $151.7 million in property taxes — $12.6 million more than in 2023.

Under the new revenue neutral tax lid, jurisdictions must notify the county clerk prior to July 20 of their intent to levy more in property taxes than the previous year.

In anticipation of collecting more property and sales tax money next year, the budget proposal calls for $14 million to be transferred from the general fund to the reserve fund in 2024.

“By building reserves in 2023 and 2024, the City will be better positioned to absorb any shortfalls that may occur beginning in 2025,” the proposal states.

The most recent projections by Wichita Budget Officer Elizabeth Goltry anticipate the budget to be essentially balanced in 2025 ahead of a $3.2 million shortfall in 2026 and a $5.1 million shortfall in 2027. Additional money in the reserve fund allows the city to absorb a higher level of forecasting risk in the financial model.

At a Monday press conference, District 5 City Council member and mayoral candidate Bryan Frye suggested that some of this year’s surplus should be dedicated to addressing persistent vacancies in the police department.

“Right now, city staff is forecasting a $12.6 million budget surplus for this year,” said Frye, who voted against the 2023 budget over an objection to raising property taxes. “This is money right that we can use right now to stabilize police staffing, yet the 2024 proposed budget recommends putting away this surplus for a possible rainy day.

“It’s pouring right now and we have an umbrella for protection that we’re not using.”

He suggested that the city offer bonus pay for retention, new recruits and employee referrals, and explore extending medical benefits gap coverage for officers nearing retirement. Chief Sullivan did not attend Frye’s press conference, which was held at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters.

“We’ve got to make sure we work with the police chief if we’re going to come up with any ideas to attract and retain officers, and the chief is already working on a plan,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple, who is running for re-election. “If that plan needs funding, I’m more than happy to find the funding to make it a reality, but you’ve got to have the plan before you jump to the funding.”

Here’s a link to the city’s budget proposal: Wichita’s 2024-2025 proposed budget