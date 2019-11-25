Could Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OB:WWI) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat?

Today we'll take a closer look at Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA (OB:WWI) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding paid out 18% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding paid out 115% of its free cash flow last year, suggesting the dividend is poorly covered by cash flow. While Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Is Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). With net debt of 2.38 times its EBITDA, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 2.16 times its interest expense, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding's dividend payments. The dividend has been cut by more than 20% on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.50 in 2009, compared to US$0.54 last year. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period.