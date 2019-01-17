Could The Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SGX:BDR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SGX:BDR) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$47m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BDR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) does have institutional investors; and they hold 9.0% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.