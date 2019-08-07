Could The Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AMS:WKL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Wolters Kluwer has a market capitalization of €17b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about WKL.

ENXTAM:WKL Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wolters Kluwer?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Wolters Kluwer does have institutional investors; and they hold 62% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Wolters Kluwer's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ENXTAM:WKL Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Wolters Kluwer is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Wolters Kluwer

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.