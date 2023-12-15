Could the wolverine be next on Colorado's reintroduction list?
Plans to reintroduce the species in Colorado had been in the works for years but were put on hold while the state waited for it to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.
Plans to reintroduce the species in Colorado had been in the works for years but were put on hold while the state waited for it to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The Endangered Species Act has a remarkable record of preventing plants and animals from disappearing for good, but very few of those creatures have rebounded enough that can survive without our protection.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously hard to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Both types of offers mean that an issuer has reviewed your credit and determined that you’re a likely fit for a credit card. But neither means you’re approved.
Here's what to do if you’re experiencing mounting interest and fees from your credit card company to help cut down costs.
The 35-year-old believes he can make a return to the mound next summer.
How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Some cards offer statement credits for the cost of TSA PreCheck, but you can also redeem rewards to cover the fee.
A growing number of venture firms may be uncorking champagne ahead of the New Year. Today, a handful of investment firms announced new funds: Artis Ventures, BoxGroup, Playground Global and Singular all closed on funds, while Partech said it was launching a €360 million venture fund. Against a backdrop of layoffs and continuing economic uncertainty, the announcements — particularly in such quick succession — are something of a shock.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Without action from Congress, the Social Security fund is set to run out by 2033. Here's why that could leave many younger generations in a lurch.
Credit Karma co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Nichole Mustard is leaving the company after 16-and-a-half years, TechCrunch has exclusively learned today. A spokesperson of the consumer fintech, now a subsidiary of Intuit, confirmed Mustard’s departure via email, writing only: "I can confirm she decided to leave the company, her contributions have been significant and we wish her well." Mustard’s decision to step down marks the third known high-profile executive departure at Credit Karma in 2023, as noted by a verified Blind user.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
Agility Robotics shared a demo video Wednesday of one of its Digit robots upgraded with AI smarts. Although that may conjure images in your mind of sentient sci-fi machines taking over the world, the demo video reveals much more plodding, if not boring, work.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA, Giannis fighting with the Pacers over a game ball and the 1st place Minnesota Timberwolves.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
Our analysts look into the future to see which players will help determine fantasy football champions this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
A look back at Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's romance timeline as she breaks silence on their "ongoing" divorce.
It's not too late to get great gifts at great prices. Here are the best last minute gifts for 2023
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.