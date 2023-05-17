Could working from home cost you your job?

Firms are increasingly putting their foot down over WFH

“You haven’t been in the office since Monday – why?” Jess was juggling a sick toddler, a restless dog and a pressing legal brief when an email popped up on her laptop from a woman named Maggie.

“Sorry, who are you?” she replied.

A minute later, the answer pinged back. “I oversee employee attendance at your firm and note you have only been in the office for one of your three allotted days this week. If this happens again, I will have to send you a written warning”

Jess works at a seemingly liberal-minded law firm – the sort of place with monthly diversity and inclusion seminars and a stated commitment to promoting equality between the sexes. Hence her surprise at being called out when she had already spoken to her legal director and explained that her son had the flu and her husband was away.

“It’s all very well for them to say they want more women to stay at the firm and get on the partnership track,” she says. “But hiring people to send aggressive messages about working from home when I am doing everything I can to meet my deadline feels like the opposite of progressive.”

Jess is far from alone. An executive working in the London branch of an American investment firm says that – after months of politely inviting employees to come back in – management has taken action.

“We’ve all been told that we have to be in the office for at least three days a week, regardless of holiday or bank holidays,” he explains. “We've heard that they’ve employed someone whose only job is to monitor attendance by watching who checks in and out of the building. Anyone who is not in for three days receives a written warning. We’ve also been told we have to be there at 9am, because too many people were doing odd hours and there were empty desks when the boss arrived in the morning.

“It’s fair to say that after making them so much money during the pandemic, we’re pretty annoyed and there’s tension.”

Companies, it seems, have had enough of the carrot. It has been over a year since the final Covid restrictions were lifted but in-house attendance is still nowhere near 2019 levels, with average office occupancy currently sitting at just 34 per cent.

Story continues

Now, a tug of war is playing out between employees, who are loath to return to their daily commute and costly Pret lunches, and senior directors – under pressure as profits suffer due to economic pressures – who are determined to get bums on seats.

It is already a political issue, and a leaked document suggests that Labour plans to give people the legal right to work from home if they win the next election. The key line reads: “Make flexible working the default from day one for all workers, except where it is not reasonably feasible.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his speech to the Progressive Britain conference - Yui Mok

For months, bosses tried tempting employees out of their spare rooms with in-house Pilates and yoga classes, Friday afternoon drinks and even dog-walking services for pandemic-bought pooches. Now – like a parent at the absolute end of their tether – they have turned to punishment.

“It varies a lot from industry to industry, but there is certainly a degree of impatience from some managers that was not there in the aftermath of the pandemic,” says Colin Leckey, a partner specialising in employment law at employment law firm Lewis Silkin.

“And they are going down a number of routes to get what they want.”

Finance is among the strictest of all the industries – JP Morgan is one of a handful of banks that has told the majority of its workforce they are expected in the office for a full five-day week. “My company is obsessed,” says a London-based trader at a different bank. “I went to Frankfurt for work the other day and by 10am I had an email asking where I was.”

And it’s not just the new recruits – senior teams are also being monitored. One of Britain’s biggest companies, investment firm M&G, has told its top managers they now have to spend a minimum of three days a week at work. In a leaked email, they were informed that junior staff would like to see “more of their leadership team in the office than is currently the case.” Meanwhile insurance giant Aviva has let its managers know that bonuses will be linked to getting more staff back into the office.

They might have a tricky time doing so. Workers’ determination to stick to new hybrid working patterns has been dubbed the Great Resistance – and in this case resistance seems very far from futile. A study by Stanford has shown that in America, employee attendance is significantly lower than management would like it; according to Leckey, Britain is in a similar boat. “In almost every case I’ve seen, workers aren’t coming in nearly as much as companies would like them to,” he says.

Hence their low expectations. Businesses that asked employees to be in the office five days a week have largely failed, with less than half of workers following their guidelines. It was only once they told them to come in for three days or fewer that up to 80 per cent toed the line.

But could ignoring company policy on working from home really cost people their jobs? “I don’t think people will be fired outright – at least not immediately,” says one woman working in HR for a London-based hedge fund. “But they could well be passed up for promotion or get a smaller bonus if it’s something their managers care about – and quite a lot of the senior staff here have a real bee in their bonnet about it. And if there is a wave of redundancies, people who aren’t in the office as much are more likely to be at the top of the list.”

Leckey adds it is always possible to fire someone for working from home too much – even if they have been meeting all their work targets. “But whether it’s a good idea is a different matter,” he says.

One problem businesses might run into at an employment tribunal is that, while most people signed contracts stating where their place of work is, during the pandemic, that shifted. At first, it was in response to a public emergency, but many employers continued to allow workers to spend half or even all of their week working from home after restrictions were lifted. If there is no paper trail from 2021 saying that a return to pre-pandemic working patterns was expected, then people could say their place of work changed.

Equally, anyone who has caring responsibilities – children or elderly parents – or medical or mental health issues that require them to work from home at least part of the week can claim unfair dismissal. Then there are the people who were hired during the pandemic, many of whom are super commuters with monster journeys to and from the office, or those who moved further away when they assumed flexible working was here to stay. All would be within their rights to make a flexible working application.

“There are a variety of ways employees can push back – particularly if they’re being asked to come in five days a week,” says Leckey. “And as a result, most employers have opted for a middle ground of hybrid working.”

The problem with this approach, according to workers, is that teams are rarely together on the same days – so they end up coming to work to sit on a Zoom call. One civil servant based in London explains that while he is expected to be in the office twice a week, there are no guidelines as to when. “There are rarely more than two or three of us in at the same time, so all meetings have to happen on Teams anyway, which means we’re still just staring at our laptops in a different location,” he says. “I’m more productive at home, which means those two days feel like a box-ticking exercise rather than anything worthwhile.”

