Could Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited’s (HKG:868) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (HKG:868) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Xinyi Glass Holdings is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$33b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 868.

SEHK:868 Ownership Summary January 16th 19

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xinyi Glass Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Xinyi Glass Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 20% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Xinyi Glass Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:868 Income Statement Export January 16th 19

Xinyi Glass Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Xinyi Glass Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.