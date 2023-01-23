He couldn’t get his bank card out of an ATM in Florida, cops say. Then came the hammer

A Central Florida man took his frustrations out on an ATM the other day and ended up in legal trouble.

Del Michael Scotti, 56, was arrested Jan. 14, a few hours after attacking the bank machine with a hammer, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Authorities say that Scotti visited the ATM at a Bank of America branch around 9 a.m. to make a financial transaction. When the card didn’t spit back out for whatever reason, he became agitated.

According to a police report first obtained by the Leesburg News, employees heard the customer yelling at the ATM and saw him rocking it back and forth, screaming at it.

After the yelling and rocking yielded no results, Scotti returned to his truck for a hammer, the LPD complaint said.

After pounding on the ATM several times, causing about $3,000 in damage, Scotti climbed into his truck and drove off.

Bank surveillance video captured the plate number of the vehicle, which came back as registered to the suspect.

Police paid a visit to Scotti’s home, where he answered the door and told them: “You must be here because of the ATM.” He admitted to attacking the machine out of frustration, police say.

Scotti was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief over $1,000. He was booked into the Lake County Jail and released on $2,000 bond.