‘Couldn’t With a Clear Conscience’: The GOP’s Awkward Break-Up With Trump

Matt Laslo
Bill Clark/Getty
Bill Clark/Getty

The Trump show was canceled by the American people, but you wouldn’t know that from talking to many Republican lawmakers or the diehard fangirls—and the Proud Boys—descending on the nation’s capital at the behest of the sorest of all losers, the outgoing president himself.

On Tuesday members of the House of Representatives will conduct one of their most solemn—and usually boring—duties: simply counting votes from the Electoral College. This quadrennial dance has been predictably mundane and mechanical for decades. And it will be this time, even though rank-and-file Republicans in the House and Senate are pouting and may protest the results from several states, a move that could drag the inevitable out for six hours or even into Thursday.

The open secret here in Washington, D.C.—even amongst those Republicans carrying the president’s latest jugs of swamp-water—is that everyone knows how this ends: President-elect Biden will have his win codified.

Just because everyone knows the outcome doesn’t mean the president doesn’t want to throw one last, made-for-TV carnival (albeit a warped one accompanied by angry protesters, countless police officers, security gates, the National Guard and the threat of violence, like the last time many of Trump’s fan club came to town).

The Republicans coddling his obese ego are doing so for a number of reasons—political ambitions, a fear of Trump voters which is closely tied to fear of Trump himself, and possibly a few who actually don’t think local officials—whether Democratic or Republican—can count. But unlike the lemming-like ass-kissing the GOP has exhibited for the past four years, what’s notable this time around is that many Republicans are openly opposing the most powerful thumbs and loudest cry-baby on the planet.

Predictably, that’s putting them in an impossible position with their own GOP voters who are being asked to believe a rank-and-file Republican over the President of the United States of America.

It’s getting awkward for many, because they’re having to do what Democrats, Independents, public health officials, foreign leaders, doctors, scholars, intelligence officers, senior cabinet members, junior government employees, and the press corps have tried to do since Trump sauntered into the White House: They’re trying to simply point out that the sky is blue.

That was evidenced outside the Capitol Tuesday where Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) was surrounded by more than 25 of his constituents. As the sporadic sound of car horns from a pro-Trump, anti-China caravan rang out nearby, Cramer fielded questions from his voters who both trekked to Washington to support the president’s latest Trump-sized myth and also to personally pressure lawmakers like Cramer to put personality, party, and power above all else.

After Cramer left the outdoor town hall meeting, The Daily Beast asked him how the conversation with his voters who disagree with him went. He was unfazed.

“They're trying to pull me that way, but, as I say, you know, there's two things: my conscience and the Constitution. And my reading of the Constitution and my reading of the Holy Spirit is, do the right thing and then explain yourself,” Cramer told The Daily Beast as he walked across the Capitol grounds. “I don't have to persuade anybody. I just have to be able to sleep well at night.”

Cramer knows his audience, but he’s still opposed to the president’s latest gambit, despite his constituents’ boisterous support for the anti-democratic ploy.

“The easiest vote in the world would be to do what the vast majority of my constituents want me to do. That'd be easy, but when I, you know, read that Constitution—and the clarity of it—and think about my oath to it. I just couldn't with a clear conscience,” Cramer said.

For the past few weeks, he’s spent time poring over the 12th Amendment, talked to some lawyers, and discussed the issue with colleagues. He’s firmly convinced he’s right, and that the president he’s supported the vast majority of the time is wrong.

“There's nowhere in there that says you do anything other than count them. Unless there's less than 270 or there's a tie,” Cramer said “There's nothing in there relating to objections… I think it's up to the courts to decide whether a slate of electors was fraudulently elected or not and shouldn't have been certified. It's certainly not our job to do that.”

These Deluded GOP Senators Plan to Join Hawley in Rejecting Electoral College Vote

Still, he won’t be ripping on his party or the president, because the Trump era has turned him and most of his Republican colleagues into the subjective relativists conservatives have decried for decades.

“No. I'm not disappointed in it. I guess, I understand people have different views. You know people have different opinions. People have different reads of certain things and have different motives that motivate them. All I can worry about is me,” Cramer said.

Across the Capitol, during a House vote series on Monday, The Daily Beast caught up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—flanked by his security detail—as he left the House floor and headed towards his Capitol suite. When asked if he supports the effort to challenge the election, he smirked and audibly chuckled.

“What’s that laugh?” The Daily Beast asked.

“Because you guys always try to get me walking,” McCarthy—now no longer smirking—replied. “I think it’s very healthy we have debate. I think it’s right we have the debate.”

Other Republicans know there will be repercussions for getting on this last wild Trump-ride. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)—the No. 3 House Republican leader—and even her father, former Vice-President Dick Cheney, have vocally opposed what many are calling an attempted coup. Others in the party are drunk on knock-off Trump Kool-Aid; they’re not alone.

“There are people on the left here who would love to ignore the Constitution—edit it or amend it—and get rid of the electoral college, and I’m advocating that we shouldn’t,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told The Daily Beast. “If it would be successful it would undermine the Electoral College.”

For those Republicans braving the inevitable backlash, they’re now feeling the withering, unforgiving, relentless, and largely unthinking power of today’s conservative misinformation machine.

“One thing that does surprise and disappoint me is the degree of disinformation,” Massie said. “Some of the outside agitators—not my colleagues, but outside agitators—are giving the public the impression that if they come to D.C., that they could cause enough people in that chamber to reject enough Biden votes that Trump has a path to re-election, which is absolutely false.”

For Democrats, it’s not even an “I told you so” moment. It’s a WTF moment. And they’re sick of fueling the perpetually raging Trumpster fire.

“The thing that makes this country special is the peaceful transition of power. We had an election,” Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), who was tapped as a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris administration, told The Daily Beast. “This thing is over. [It] should be a formality, but some people will choose to make it a spectacle. And it’s unfortunate, but we’ll get through it.”

Even though he’s the incoming president’s eyes and ears on Capitol Hill, Richmond told The Daily Beast he hasn’t even discussed this latest GOP charade with Biden. That’s because he seems to be seeing clearly, like some Republicans are finally doing.

“So we don't win under any circumstance,” Massie said. “That's not being disclosed to a lot of folks.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman suggests he regrets his vote for Trump

    Describing Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s top election official “frightening,” GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger suggested that he now regrets his vote for the president.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Hundreds of Trump supporters flock to DC ahead of vote

    Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation’s capital Tuesday to cheer his baseless claims of election fraud a day before a congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Just blocks from the White House, protesters — many without masks — gathered in Freedom Plaza to decry the vote in the Electoral College. “I’m just here to support the president,” said David Wideman, a 45-year-old firefighter who traveled from Memphis, Tennessee.

  • Who is winning Georgia Senate runoff election? OLD

    None of the four candidates has separated from their opponent

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Authorities say Wisconsin pharmacist who let vaccine spoil is 'an admitted conspiracy theorist'

    Police in Wisconsin say Steven Brandenburg, the pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling 570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is "an admitted conspiracy theorist" who thought the Moderna vaccine would hurt people and "change their DNA."The vaccine does not alter a person's genes. Brandenburg, 46, worked at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, near Milwaukee. Police said he twice removed a box of vials from a refrigerator, "knowing that it would diminish the effects of the vaccine." The hospital initially thought the vials were left out by accident, and quickly administered 57 injections, thinking those doses were still usable because the vaccine is viable for 12 hours outside of refrigeration. Moderna said those doses will not cause any harm to the people who received them.Brandenburg was arrested on New Year's Eve and faces felony charges of reckless endangerment and property damage, although prosecutors say if testing shows the vials to be at all usable, the charges could be dropped to a misdemeanor. Brandenburg has been "pretty cooperative and admitted to everything he'd done," prosecutor Adam Gerold said, adding that the pharmacist "expressed that he was under great stress because of marital problems." Brandenburg was released Monday on a $10,000 signature bond.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Donald Trump urges Mike Pence to block Joe Biden's election victory in Congress

    Donald Trump has called on his vice president Mike Pence to intervene to incorrectly hand him a second term in the White House as his baseless claims of mass voter fraud dominated a rally in Georgia meant to boost Senate candidates there. The US president doubled down on his refusal to accept defeat to Joe Biden in his first sentences at the podium on the airport tarmac in Dalton on Tuesday, saying of his presidential record: “I had two elections. I won them both. It’s amazing.” Mr Trump vowed he and his supporters were going to “fight like hell” to cling on to the White House just two weeks before he is due to hand over power to his successor at the inauguration, escalating fears of a turbulent fortnight ahead. He also lashed out at those who have rejected his allegations of a stolen election including the Supreme Court, leading media outlets and two senior Georgia state officials, who he vowed to campaign against when they are next up for election. “The fact is we won the presidential election, we won it big”, Mr Trump said falsely at the evening rally. At another point he said of the Democrats: “They’re not taking the White House. We’re going to fight like hell.” The event had been billed as a chance for Mr Trump to drive out support for two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who on Tuesday face run-off elections that will determine which party holds the US Senate. If both lose, the Democrats draw even with the Republicans on 50 seats each in the Senate and therefore have control because the vice president - soon to be Kamala Harris - casts the deciding vote in ties. But if either of the two Republican candidates win, their party will retain the Senate majority and with it the ability to block any legislation proposed by Mr Biden, who is due to be sworn in as the US president on January 20.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • U.S. Treasury Department affirms recognition of Venezuela's opposition-held congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued a new license allowing certain transactions with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido despite U.S. sanctions on the country, reaffirming Washington's support for the politician as Venezuela's legitimate leader. The license, which replaces a similar previous one, also allows for certain transactions with Venezuela's National Assembly and some others, effectively recognizing the extension of the opposition-controlled National Assembly's term by a year. The term was extended after the mainstream opposition boycotted a parliamentary election on Dec. 6 handily won by President Nicolas Maduro's ruling socialists that the opposition and most Western democracies said was neither free nor fair.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Trump denies report Pence informed him he can't overturn the election

    Vice President Mike Pence told President Trump over lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to block Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump had tweeted, incorrectly, that the "the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," as president of the Senate. Pence does not believe that, his aides say, but he has not stated so publicly. He also did not deny the Times report, but Trump did Tuesday night, in a statement dated Jan. 5, 2020.The Times report is "fake news," Trump insisted. "The vice president and I are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act."> Here’s the president’s denial of our reporting, which we stand by. pic.twitter.com/7CxaV5Eqdl> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021Trump has been privately and publicly cajoling Pence "to find a way to use his role on Wednesday to give credence to his unfounded claims — rejected by the states and in scores of court cases and backed by no evidence — that the election was stolen from him through widespread fraud," the Times reports. "The president has told several people privately that he would rather lose with people thinking it was stolen from him than that he simply lost."Pence absolutely cannot make Trump president, but he can add some "drama to the theater" of Wednesday's proceedings, Ohio State University law professor Edward Foley told the Times. "We know the end result," he added, "we just don't know when we will get there or what procedure we will take to get there."Pence has been meeting with parliamentarians and lawyers to figure out the parameter of his role, and while he is expected to stay in his lane, he is also "desperate to find some middle ground" by "placating the president to avoid a rift that could torpedo" Pence's political hopes while also following the law, the Times reports. Pence "indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins," for example, and he may acknowledge Trump's fraud claims during the Senate debates, the Times adds. Some Pence allies "conceded that he would have benefited from telegraphing more aggressively over the past few days that he was not going to be able to rescue the president from defeat."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler