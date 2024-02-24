‘I couldn’t be more offended’: Analyst reacts to Trump’s comments about Black voters
CNN’s Abby Phillip and former adviser to Nancy Pelosi Ashley Etienne react to former President Donald Trump’s comments about Black voters at a campaign event in South Carolina where he compared his criminal indictments to racial discrimination and called President Joe Biden a racist.