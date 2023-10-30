'Couldn't do the job': Donald Trump responds after Bill Barr says his 'verbal skills are limited'

Former President Donald Trump lashed out after his former attorney general, Bill Barr, criticized him last week, saying “his verbal skills are limited.”

During an event at The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, a moderator asked Barr about some of Trump’s recent comments, questioning if the former president was “losing it.”

"If you get him away from ‘very, very, very' … you know, the adjectives … they’re unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out, and he goes too far,” Barr said, adding "He's not very disciplined when it comes to what he says.”

Trump on Sunday responded to Barr’s comments, alleging that the former attorney general criticized him because “I was tough on him in the White House.” The former president also listed a slate of additional insults, ranging from calling Barr a “loser” to a “RINO who couldn't do the job,” referencing the phrase that stands for “Republican in name only.”

While Barr was once one of Trump’s closest allies, the spat is far from the first time the two men have been critical of each other since the end of Trump’s term in the White House. Trump frequently attacks Barr for refusing to follow through on his complaints about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

There is no evidence of voter fraud that would have impacted the outcome of the 2020 race for the White House.

Barr has since said Trump is unfit to serve as president in 2024, even calling his thinking a “horror show” at an event earlier this year.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising is his policies, he’s the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr said in May during a City Club of Cleveland luncheon. “He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities or how to get things done in the system.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump and Bill Barr trade insults: 'Couldn't do the job'