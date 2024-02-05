'I couldn't send you to prison': Mother of explosion victim speaks during emotional sentencing

HOLLAND — A local man will serve 36 months probation, 365 days in jail and 100 hours of community service after causing an explosion that killed a mother and injured nine others last July.

Anthony Meyer is sentenced to 365 days in jail, along with community service and probation, in Ottawa County on Monday, Feb. 5.

Anthony Jon Meyer, 37, was sentenced in 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County on Monday, Feb. 5.

Meyer brought a homemade “salute cannon” containing gunpowder to a Fourth of July celebration on July 3, 2023, on Main Street in Park Township. The device was meant to create a boom when ignited, but instead exploded.

Metal pieces of the cannon were projected into the crowd and nearby homes.

Jana Daniels, 41, died after shrapnel struck her in the chest. Nine others were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Several vehicles and homes were damaged. Daniels’ death was ruled accidental.

According to court documents, Meyer admitted to police he'd been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before lighting the cannon. He also admitted to packing the device with smokeless powder instead of the powder he usually used, even though he hadn't explored how they were different.

Smokeless powder, court records show, creates “far greater pressure.”

During sentencing, Judge Jon Hulsing referred to what Meyer created as a “bomb” but acknowledged that Meyer took ownership of his actions.

The site of a fireworks accident in Park Township that left one dead and nine injured on July 3, 2023.

Meyer spoke briefly during sentencing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my regret and my remorse for my reckless choice," Meyer said. "If I could go back and reverse it, I would. Unfortunately, we all have to live with this for the rest of our lives, but I am devoted to do whatever I can for the community and the victims and the families for the hurt and the pain I have caused."

Daniels’ mother, Dee Lewis, said her daughter was a twin, a mother and an educator. She supported the sentence and said she hopes Meyer can get the help he needs to find peace moving forward.

“Even though there were mistakes made by Anthony that evening ... I am a believer in God's perfect timing and who am I to question him?" Lewis said. "I know that you have to face some consequences for those actions, but I couldn't send you to prison."

Anthony Meyer (center) looks on as Jana Daniels' mother addresses him and the court.

Jana is survived by her son, Tyler, who wasn't present at the time of the explosion.

Meyer was arraigned in September on a charge of manslaughter. He was arraigned via video call and given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. He later pled guilty.

Daniels’ family declined to comment following sentencing.

