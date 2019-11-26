Coulson Aviation has been selected by the United States Air Force to install their RADS-XXL Firefighting System on the C-130H aircraft

PORT ALBERNI, BC, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Coulson Aviation has been selected by the United States Air Force to install their Retardant Aerial Delivery System (RADS)-XXL Firefighting Systems on the seven C-130H aircraft to be operated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). Coulson teamed with Lockheed Martin who will carry out all the installation activities at their location in Greenville, SC. With the addition of these seven aircraft, the Coulson RADS Series of Aerial Delivery Systems will be the most prominent large airtanker delivery system in the world.

Coulson Aviation, the world leader in aerial firefighting technology, first developed and installed the RADS in 2011 to equip their own C-130H/Q for aerial fire suppression. Now, Coulson Aviation won a contract with the United States Air Force to provide them with state-of-the-art RADS for their fleet of C-130's.

"We are honored to have been selected by the United States Air Force. This contract award is a testament to the commitment at Coulson Aviation of excellence in aerial firefighting. We are very fortunate to have so many hard working men and women supporting operations on three continents," says Wayne Coulson, Coulson Aviation. "We are the first system in the industry to employ technology to not only aid and reduce the workload of the pilots, but to produce a superior drop pattern on the ground," added Britt Coulson, Coulson Aviation.

Coulson Aviation has over 25 years of experience in aerial fire suppression and is the only commercial operator of C-130H aircraft. Their RADS-XXL Firefighting System will help CAL FIRE in their fight against California's horrifying wildfires saving not only thousands of acres of land and structures but also lives.

About Coulson Aviation (USA) Inc.: Coulson Aviation is a family owned business with global operations in Australia, Canada, Chile, and the United States with its diverse fleet of heavy Fixed and Rotary wing aircraft. In addition to its aerial firefighting, emergency response, and oil spill dispersant operations Coulson is also a world leader in technology and engineering with the largest aerospace design team in Western Canada focusing primary on special mission modifications. Coulson's latest design, the Boeing 737 FIRELINER, is the first multi-mission large airtanker in the world and the only aircraft that can move up to 72 passengers without requiring the airplane to be re-configured. More information can be found on the company website: www.coulsonaviationusa.com

