Council appoints Bossou to fill Pope's seat, unless citizens petition for election

Dec. 22—OTTUMWA — Unless citizens petition otherwise, Cyan Bossou will join the Ottumwa City Council in January to fill the seat vacated by Sandra Pope's resignation.

The decision was unanimous after a half-hour special meeting on Thursday. Pope's seat will remain vacant for the first meeting of the year, to give citizens their statutory time to request an election instead. City leaders expect Bossou to be sworn in at either a special work session on Jan. 9 or at a regular meeting on Jan. 16.

Citizens can request the council fill the seat by a special election with a petition containing at least 450 signatures from city residents within 14 days. City councilmembers preferred to fill the seat by appointment considering the last general election was less than two months ago. Bossou was the third-place finisher in that election, which saw four candidates running for two seats.

Ultimately, the voters decide whether the issue would instead go to a special election, but that would be expected to cost the council around $10,000 without a guarantee there would be many voters considering the last regular election in Ottumwa saw fewer than 1,000 voters.

"It's probably best that the city council just look at No. 3 in the election, which is Cyan," outgoing councilmember Marc Roe said. "That was the will of the people two months ago. The other big issue is if we're going to spend $10,000 on what surely would be less than 1,000 votes, that's going to be arguably one of the most expensive elections per person that the city of Ottumwa has ever seen."

Pope resigned after facing pressure over her attendance record, which saw her miss about 23% of the city council's meetings halfway through her four-year term. As she resigned this week, she said her absences were related to personal and family issues, but vowed she would continue to be active in the city.

The council opted to call Bossou during the meeting to ensure she understood the time commitments required for the role.

During the election, because council attendance was made a concern during the campaign, Bossou had said she would be fully committed to being an active and present councilperson. She repeated that vow on Thursday to the council.

The move continues to maintain the council's current levels of minority representation, after Pope made history as the council's first Black representative. Bossou also identifies as a person of color, and in her early 20s will also add a younger voice to the council. City administrator Phil Rath pointed out that could be a plus, particularly given a recent council initiative to begin a youth council in the city.

Bossou, like Pope, comes from the education field. She is currently an English Language Learner teacher at Ottumwa High School and also owns a nail salon on Pennsylvania Avenue. Bossou received 671 votes and finished third in the November election, behind Bill Hoffman Jr. and Keith Caviness who were elected to the council. She finished with 28 more votes than the fourth-place finisher, Joe Damerval.

Assuming she is ultimately sworn in, Bossou would finish out Pope's term, which was set to expire January 2026.

