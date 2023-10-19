Council approves $200K settlement with family of 15-year-old shot with beanbag gun by APD

The Austin City Council on Thursday approved a $200,000 settlement in a lawsuit regarding the Austin Police Department's use of a beanbag gun on a 15-year-old unarmed girl suspected of no crime.

The girl's mother, Shivon Beltran, filed the lawsuit against both the city and the individual officer who shot her daughter, who is identified only as John Doe — claiming the officer's use of force was excessive and that the girl suffered serious injuries in the June 2021 incident.

The lawsuit accused the officer of injuring the 15-year-old with a bean bag round fired from a shotgun while the officer was executing an arrest warrant for the girl's brother.

Beltran passed away this summer, Jeff Edwards, the family's attorney told the American-Statesman. The settlement will go to Beltran's family.

Beltran was the first to exit the home when officers arrived, followed by her son, who was taken into custody without incident. Officers then instructed the girl to exit. She walked backward as instructed and turned around so she would not fall. The girl was then shot on her left thigh and fell injured to the ground, according to the lawsuit.

"Rather than help her as she lay wounded, upon information and belief, the shooter and other APD officers yelled at her to crawl back to them," the lawsuit stated.

Police then handcuffed her, the suit said.

Austin police cleared the officers of any wrongdoing in the case.

"At the end of the day, settlements and verdicts can only do so much," Edwards said. "The leaders at APD must look inward and accept that their job is to protect and serve the community. It is disappointing that APD seems to constantly need to be reminded of this. Hopefully, the next Chief of Police will be committed to changing the culture at APD and take steps to end the pattern of excessive force that has pervaded and infected the department the last several years."

The allegations in the lawsuit aren't the first to raise questions about Austin police officers' use of bean bag rounds.

The munitions were responsible for injuries to several people in attendance at Austin social justice protests in May 2020. According to a published medical report, 19 attendees were taken to a hospital and were treated for injuries. Several lawsuits were later filed against the city and individual officers.

