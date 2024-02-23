Council approves creation of district for storm sewer replacement project in Jamestown

Feb. 22—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council in a 3-0 vote approved the creation of a district for the second phase of the 96-inch storm sewer replacement project in southwest Jamestown.

Councilmen Dan Buchanan and Brian Kamlitz were not present at the special meeting or the meetings of the Jamestown Public Works and the Jamestown Police and Fire on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The City Council also directed the preparation of a preliminary engineering report.

In related business, the Jamestown Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval of the plans and specifications for the second phase of the 96-inch storm sewer replacement project and authorized the advertisement of bids for the project. The project is planned for this year.

"That is the 96-inch pipe from where we left off with the emergency replacement on 25th (Street Southwest)," said Darrell Hournbuckle, senior project engineer with Interstate Engineering.

A 96-inch stormwater pipe was repaired last year near Applebee's. Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of a 96-inch stormwater pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

Hournbuckle said the project consists of replacing the storm sewer with 96-inch pipe going north from 25th Street Southwest to the east of U.S. Highway 281 and toward Interstate 94. He said the current storm sewer pipe is rusted out in numerous places and has "significantly" decreased in diameter.

The City Council also authorized City Administrator Sarah Hellekson to execute all documents, accept the grant offer and receive payment of grant funds on behalf of the city of Jamestown.

The Disaster Water Grants Program is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

Hellekson said after the meeting that the 96-inch storm sewer replacement project is eligible for the grant but the amount that the city can apply for is unknown.

The Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval of Jamestown Tourism's request to designate 3rd Avenue Southeast from 1st to 10th Street Southeast as "Historic Avenue Southeast."

Allison Limke, visitor experience manager for Jamestown Tourism, said 3rd Avenue Southeast is home to multiple historic sites including Jack Brown Stadium, Trinity Hospital where Peggy Lee was born, the birth of North Dakota at the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, the Stutsman County Museum and Louis L'Amour's home site among others.

She said larger signs could be placed at various points along 3rd Avenue Southeast with a possibility of changing out the actual street sign to say "Jamestown Historic Avenue" across the top.

"The actual street itself would not change," she said. "It would still stay 3rd Avenue."

Limke said Jamestown Tourism is willing to purchase the signs but needs help with installation.

In other business, the Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval of the plans and specifications for the inert landfill and authorized the advertisement for bids.

Hournbuckle said the landfill will be expanded and has a life expectancy of about five to six years.