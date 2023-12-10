Council approves plan to improve pedestrian networks, safety; audit report released

HENDERSONVILLE - A plan to increase walkability and improve pedestrian safety in Hendersonville was unanimously approved by Hendersonville City Council at its Dec. 7 meeting, after more than 18 months of work and public input that identified problematic streets and ideas for projects.

A pedestrian walks along Main Street on Dec. 5 in Hendersonville.

Walk Hendo, the 2023 Hendersonville Pedestrian Plan, was funded by a grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation and compiled in conjunction with the city, which has the highest pedestrian fatality and severe-injury rate in the state for cities of its size. During the plan’s development, residents helped identify and prioritize the city’s most concerning roads, and consultants provided recommendations for future improvements.

Traffic Planning and Design Inc.’s Senior Project Manager Kristy Carter and Regional Manager Christy Staudt were on hand to present the plan to council members during their monthly meeting.

“These plans are really about connecting people to places in your community,” Carter said, as they look at how sidewalks, greenways and street crossings can be linked to key destinations and transit.

The plan also looks at safety, policy, and promoting a culture of walking, and will position the city for future funding and partnerships. Lastly, it supports local multimodal goals and helps guide developer participation.

Work on the plan began in April of 2022 and went on to include four steering committee meetings, two public input sessions, an NCDOT meeting, site visits and public surveys. The high number of pedestrian fatalities “guided a lot of the recommendations that we have in the plan,” Carter said, adding that a lot of residents wanted to be able to get around safely by foot and bike, something they heard “over and over again.”

Carter also pointed out that the pedestrian plan was being compiled at the same time as the city’s Gen H Comprehensive Plan, which was fortunate because they were able to give policy recommendations for land use and how developers can help make a pedestrian network possible.

Staudt, an engineer who focuses on pedestrian safety, said they looked at the current network of pedestrian facilities to develop future projects and prioritize them. They sat down with a GIS map and looked at every greenway and sidewalk to identify missing sections, laid them into the map and then asked the public for any other projects they had in mind. Community members came up with “quite a list” of projects, she said, and they then worked to prioritize them.

The consultants grouped streets by city-maintained roadways and those maintained by NCDOT and scored them using a metric that considered safety (such as the speed and volume of roads), connectivity (locations of schools, hospitals, parks and community resources) and equity (older and younger populations, disadvantaged communities, and more).

They shared the scores with the public and made any necessary adjustments, coming up with a list of roads and projects.

Streets that scored the highest (most concern) were: South Church Street, King Street, Kanuga Road, Greenville Highway, Duncan Hill Road, South Main Street, Orleans Avenue, South Washington Avenue and Highland Square Drive (privately owned but still a high priority).

The consultants also identified transit corridors that need a full study with DOT to look at improvements. The plan’s recommendations include ideas for how the city can increase walkability through private development projects - including developing a streets standards manual - and future land use planning in the Gen H plan.

“Y’all do good work,” Staudt said at the end of the presentation, highlighting recent accomplishments and upcoming projects.

The plan will now go through the city budgeting and the Metropolitan Planning Organization processes, and may be discussed at the council’s spring retreat. City Strategic Projects Manager Matthew Manley praised the consultants, saying he found them to be very creative, knowledgeable and responsive, and a pleasure to work with. He also said he was “blown away” by the level of public engagement, whether through the steering committee or the open houses and surveys.

“This city really showed up in regards to this,” he said.

City hears positive audit report

Members of the city of Hendersonville’s finance staff are doing their job well, an auditor told City Council on Dec. 7 , after an audit of the city’s 2022-23 financial statements found no errors or deficiencies. Partner-in-Charge Tim Lyons with Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs said the city received an unmodified, clean opinion of its financial statements for the July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 fiscal year.

“There is no higher or better opinion,” he said. “That’s the best one you can get when it comes to the audit standards, which means that the city’s financial statements are considered to present fairly.”

The city’s general fund is healthy, Lyons said. The city saw a big jump in both inflows and outflows in 2023, mostly because of state and local coronavirus recovery programs, such as ARPA, coming into the fund and then being spent.

The fund balance grew a little but was relatively steady, Lyons said, which is a positive trend. The Local Government Commission says the fund balance should be at 25 percent of expenditures, and the city’s fund balance was at 30.75 percent, Lyons said. The fund balance was at 20 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022.

Property tax rates stayed consistent in 2023, he said. Assessed values grew a small amount, which resulted in an increase in property tax revenue from 2022 to 2023.

When it comes to the general fund budget, actual revenues exceeded the final budget by about $360,000, mostly due to $230,000 from property taxes and $48,000 from investment earnings. The city’s investment earnings “were super low” because interest rates were quickly rising, but things have since normalized a bit, Lyons said.

Actual expenditures were below budget by $934,000, with the savings coming in the general government ($465,000) and public safety ($356,000) areas.

The final budget shows that the city used about $1.1 million of the fund balance, but added $1.8 million for the fiscal year.

