Council approves youth city council pilot program

Dec. 20—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council has long believed the youth in the community need to have a larger voice, and it took a step in that direction Tuesday.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution creating a youth city council pilot program, which will start in the new year and run through Dec. 31, 2025. In effect, the youth city council will consist of seven members and be overseen by Council member Cara Galloway, Mayor Rick Johnson and Ottumwa Community School District Engagement Coordinator Kolby Streeby.

Those interested in serving will fill out an application process and provide two letters of recommendation, and be between 14 and 18 years old, in grades 9-12. They also must reside in Ottumwa city limits, even if they go to an outlying school such as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont or Cardinal, or are homeschooled.

"This will provide a platform for the youth in our community to voice their opinions and make a positive impact on our city," Galloway said. "What this resolution does is give us two years to develop it, and then come back to the table to decide if the city wants to continue to do this."

Streeby, a former youth counselor at Ottumwa High School, has heard many frustrations from local youth about not having a larger voice.

"They feel their voice isn't heard, and that decisions are more for what (the city) wants, and not what they want," she said. "This gives them that voice they deserve in our community, because they need to be a part of designing what this town looks like in the future."

There are other benefits to the youth council as well, Streeby said, namely with the process of how city government actually operates, because many have been "on the outside looking in, and they don't understand what that involves."

"Being able to see what that looks like, hopefully when they turn 18 and are a voting member of our community, they'll jump on that and want to be a part of it," Streeby said. "They are our future and they should be a part of building our town."

Many of the specifics on what the youth council will do are still to be determined, but Johnson believed it will be a "conduit" to the city council.

Also:

— The youth council will be required to participate in three to five hours of service every month, with at least two monthly meetings, and one of those meetings focused on organizing a 9/11 Day of Service, which would allow all individuals and organizations to come together for remembrance.

— Applications are due Jan. 12, with interviews a week later. The first meeting will be the first week of February.

— There will be four two-year terms and three one-year terms for those serving on the council.

"This is one of the best programs I've heard," Council member Bill Hoffman Jr. said.

For more information, contact Galloway at (641) 277-9064, or gallowayc@ottumwa.us.

In other business:

— The council will hold a special meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Amtrak Depot to determine the next steps to fill the vacancy created by Sandra Pope's resignation.

There are essentially two avenues the council could take, City Administrator Philip Rath said, one being by appointment and the other through a special election.

Appointing someone to fill the vacancy requires a public notice stating that intention, opening a 14-day window in which 450 signatures must be gathered to trigger a special election.

The other option to filling a vacancy is through an appointment process requiring an application and ensuing interview. Any interview will need to occur in open session at a public council meeting.

If the council decides to fill the vacancy by appointment, it has 60 days to do so; if those 60 days lapse, a special election will be used to fill the seat.

Whoever fills the seat will serve out the the term through January 2026.

— Council approved a resolution opposing proposed utility increases by Alliant Energy over the next two years. Alliant asked the Iowa Utilities Board to approve a two-year phased-in increase that will up residential customers' bills by 13.4%, small businesses by 20% and large general-service customers by 17.4%.

The first phase of the increase will happen in October 2024, with the second phase in 2025.

"It's likely these rate increases will have a negative impact on our citizens, especially those who are on a lower fixed income," Johnson said. "And it'll impact our efforts in furthering economic development."

