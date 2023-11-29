Council commemorates late Mayor Flanagan

Nov. 29—A familiar name — that of the late Mayor Bill Flanagan — appeared on last week's City Council agenda under "awards, presentations and communication." The purpose was council action offering a belated commemoration of Flanagan's nearly 10 years service as a council member and as mayor.

Attending the Monday, Nov. 20, meeting were members of the late mayor's extended family, along with past and current council members with whom he had served.

Flanagan, known as "Bill" to his family and friends, died on April 12 at age 77 after a battle with cancer. A certified public accountant, Flanagan and family moved to Claremore in 1973. He owned his own accounting practice for 35 years. He served many years on the Claremore Parks Board and ran for public office in 2013 following his retirement.

Wife Lou Flanagan, known during his tenure as Claremore's first lady, was presented a shadowbox featuring his mayoral gavel.

While Flanagan's son Bo Flanagan and wife Tanja, of Maryland, were unable to attend, joining Lou for the presentation were "bonus" son Matt Truitt and daughter Tiffany Truitt Fitzsimmons and her husband Matt; grandchildren Jaxon Truitt and Lucy and Alice Fitzsimmons; and Lou's sister, Rhonda, and husband Gary Bell.

Following a video tribute to Flanagan's life, City Manager John Feary acknowledged a person could not sum up all Flanagan did in his 40-plus years in this community in just a few minutes.

"In the last few years of his life, I was fortunate to spend time with him and he would always ask, 'Are ya'll taking care of Claremore?' That never left his thoughts. And he prayed for his community daily," Feary said.

He touched many lives while filling multiple leadership roles within the community, Feary said.

"He was a personal mentor, a public servant," he said.

Current Mayor Debbie Long shared how she first came to know "Bill" during the early days of a nearly 35-year friendship, working on campaigns and later as her CPA.

He had a dry sense of humor that Long said she had learned to appreciate. Her characterization brought a round of smiles to the faces of those in attendance, and even laughter.

She recalled seeking his counsel when she decided to run for the mayoral seat.

"I told him, if I do win you are the master on the budget, and I'd love for you to teach me," Long said. "I am extremely humbled to be following in his footsteps."

Councilor Herb McSpadden recalled Flanagan's "encouragement and mentorship.

"He was incredibly wise and patient — a wise counsel," McSpadden said.

Flanagan was active on many committees and boards, and was recipient of numerous awards. A few of them include trustee on the Rogers State University Foundation and board chairman of Hope Harbor Children's Home for 20 years. He also served many years on the Claremore Park Board of Directors and was a charter member of Claremore Rotary Club. In 2004, Mayor Flanagan was named Claremore Citizen of the Year. In 2014, he received the Claremore Chamber of Commerce Career Achievement Award and recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rogers County GOP.

At the state level, he was appointed by the governor to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Education, was a trustee for both the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs, and the Oklahoma Liberty Foundation. In 2018, he received the prestigious Pillar Award from OCPA for his service.

Flanagan enjoyed following politics, attending events that promoted his community, traveling, playing Sudoku and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of the Claremore Church of Christ.