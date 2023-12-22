Council Continues Task Force Commitment

Dec. 22—The Athens City Council approved a five-year Interlocal Agreement earlier this month to remain a part of the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The task force was created in January 2022 by District Attorney Jenny Palmer, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, and Maggie's House Program Director Sheila Davis to guarantee that Henderson County has a comprehensive approach to investigating the most egregious crimes against children.

"Being a part of the Task Force helps us serve our most vulnerable populations," said Athens Police Chief Chad Allen. "These crimes are the toughest to encounter, and they require different skills from investigators, counselors, forensic interviewers, our District Attorney's Office, and obviously the challenges to take those cases to trial."

District Attorney Jenny Palmer spoke to the council Monday night, reporting that the Task Force conducted 39 interviews on behalf of the Athens Police Department so far in 2023.

"Some of those cases have been the most serious types of cases that we've had, and it's been very successful," she said.

The Interlocal agreement includes an annual cost of $50,000 to help fund the Task Force.

"This Task Force helps us better serve these victims and be successful in bringing about justice for the children in our community," said Chief Allen.