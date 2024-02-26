Council covers last year's achievements in talk

Feb. 26—Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and councilmembers shared the town's victories during the recent State of the Town address.

According to the address, livability ranked high among residents. One such question saw 93% of survey participants say Queen Creek was a good place to live. Another 95% of respondents said they would recommend living in the town.

The positivity spread to the schools as Wheatley shined a spotlight on 17 "Star Students" who hosted last year's Constitution Week Contest. Among other initiatives, Wheatley wants to increase youth engagement.

"We are looking forward to enhancing our youth connection in 2024 as we move forward with the council," Wheatley said.

Vice Mayor Leah Martineau highlighted several of the town's awards and recognition. Of note, Queen Creek won 2023 Recycling Municipality of the Year, and the human resources department was honored with a platinum-level prize.

Martineau credited Wheatley for receiving the Champion of the Year Award from the Arizona Manufacturers Council for her work on House Bill 2809.

"Mayor Wheatley was instrumental in passing House Bill 2809 — the public infrastructure reimbursement bill. The legislation will help communities attract manufacturers and meet their public infrastructure needs," Martineau said.

The address transitioned to the town's financials. Finance Director Scott McCarthy explained that actions like Ordinance 813-23 lowered property taxes for existing residents from $1.83 to $1.72 per $100 of assessed value.

Councilmember Travis Padilla spoke on the efforts of the Queen Creek Police Department and its engagement with the community.

"In addition to responding to nearly 30,000 calls for service, our police department has continued its commitment to building community connections. In 2023, QCPD conducted more than 9,000 community contacts, including activities where they read to children at the library, spoke with residents over a cup of coffee, met with our youth in the schools, and participated in drug take-back events," Padilla said.

Other first responder information came from paramedic Ryan Gould. He said they have 26 new staff members and four ambulances at fire stations.

"As a paramedic who joined the town as part of the ambulance expansion, it is so exciting to be part of this community," Gould said.

Councilmember Bryan McClure went into last year's various safety initiatives. He highlighted the issuance of 1,300 single-family home permits and the reviewing of 250 business licenses. The town also permitted an estimated construction value of $1.1 billion.

Other accomplishments include the community diverting 4.6 tons of hazardous materials from landfills and about 69 tons of recyclable materials, a noted increase from last year.

Regarding other sustainability measures, Water Resources Director Paul Gardner explained the town's various programs reduced groundwater usage and water sourcing from Lake Mead. Gardner talked about diversity in the town's "water portfolio" using sources like the Colorado River, of which they transferred 2,033-acre feet of water. Other measures include a project with Bartlett Dam.

"The town is participating in the Bartlett Dam Improvement feasibility project. The preliminary allocation is the first time the town will receive an allocation of Salt River Project water — a major effort to diversify our water portfolio. Queen Creek's allocation will average up to 15,000-acre feet of water per year," Gardner said.

These measures, along with 5,000 acre-feet of water from Harquahala during the first quarter of this year, he estimated that the water portfolio would expand to a total of 500,000 acre-feet lasting 100 years.

Councilmember Robin Benning backed this by saying 8.5 miles of waterlines were constructed or starting construction. He said the development finished on the Harvest Phase 1 water storage tank and that three more phases would be underway.

He gave another highlight to street maintenance work, stating that 98% of street maintenance work orders saw completion within 24 hours. CIP Director Dave Lipinski added that other road improvements happened around the Downtown area.

Going back to the community aspect, Councilmember Dawn Oliphant said the Trunk or Treat event drew a record with 20,000 attendees and 500 volunteers. She drew attention to the Town Center, which saw more than 150,000 people and 12,000 used for various events.

The mayor concluded the address by thanking the community and discussing projects like the upcoming opening of the new 85-acre Frontier Family Park and the Recreation & Aquatic Center by the end of the year.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who makes Queen Creek such an amazing place — and a special thanks to our founding fathers and founding families as we celebrate 35 years!" Wheatley said.