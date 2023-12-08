Council on Domestic Abuse receives state grants

Dec. 7—The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded more than $6,800,000 in grant funding to organizations — including one in Vigo County — that support victims of sexual assault in Indiana through two grant programs.

The Council on Domestic Abuse Inc. in Vigo County was awarded $27,908.24 through the Sexual Assault Services Program for 2024, according to a news release.

CODA also received a total of $219,507.89 in funding through the Sexual Assault Victim Assistance Fund Grant. The money will be distributed over two years, with $106,992.73 in 2024 and $112,515.16 in 2025.

The funding will go to support rape crisis centers and nonprofit organizations that provide core services, direct intervention and related assistance to victims of sexual assault in Indiana.

SASP funds are made available to rape crisis centers and related non-profits through the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. The SAVAF grant program was established in 2016 by the Indiana General Assembly.

The grants were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in January.

Visit www.cji.in.gov to learn more about the agency.