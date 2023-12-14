Council-elect Zeneta Everhart heading to White House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor, aide to state senator Tim Kennedy, now councilwoman-elect Zeneta Everhart is on her way to the White House Wednesday. She, along with other legislators from around the country are scheduled to take part in a conference discussing how to better assist underserved communities.

Newly elected Buffalo Common Council member Everhart will represent the Masten District come January 2024. However, during her trip to D.C she said, she is representing all of Buffalo.

“Anything that I put into place; I’m thinking about the city. I’m not just thinking about Masten because I want a city where every community is thriving,” Everhart said.

Everhart said those at the daylong conference in D.C, along with the White House Administration, will be discussing a wide range of issues that affect undeserved communities. Crime, gun violence, jobs and education to name a few.

“They really want to hear from the people on the ground and they want to hear what is working through the Biden administration. Finding out what more can the Biden administration do to help local people,” Everhart said.

Pastor James Giles from Back to Basic Outreach Ministries in Buffalo appreciates how Everhart, a longtime community advocate, now has the power and role to get the voices of those in Buffalo heard at the federal level.

“The significant thing about that is having someone like us, for us at that level, is meaningful and inspiring. That’s encouraging to those of us that do the work and do the work daily, knowing that we’re going to bring this whole messaging to those individuals that’s really in power,” Giles said.

This week’s trip also serves as an opportunity to hopefully get much needed funds into the local community group’s hands.

“We currently employ almost 40 peacemakers to be out on the street, and I can’t tell you that if they were not there, the level of violence would be spiking,” Giles said.

“It is about, how do we work together with the White House to make sure that these community members that are on the ground on the east side of Buffalo, how do they directly access those resources? So, those are some of the conversations that we’ll be having,” Everhart said.

Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September of 2023.

