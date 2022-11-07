Council expresses concern over Hayling Island water pollution

Water companies often release sewage via storm overflows

A council has expressed concern over "extremely high levels" of pollution detected at a popular coastal area.

The higher-than-normal quantities of bacteria were found off the north coast of Hayling Island in Hampshire.

Campaigners have blamed Southern Water, which is permitted to release untreated sewage during periods of heavy rain to stop drains backing up.

Southern Water said it was undertaking £18m of work it hoped would reduce the need for sewage releases in the future.

The area where the sample were taken - Sweare Deep - is not a designated bathing area but it has been argued it still used for recreational purposes, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The beach at Hayling Island is among locations that have been affected by stormwater discharges

The amount of E. coli detected by Chichester Harbour Conservancy's tests would have been 10 times higher than allowed by government regulations if it was in a designated bathing area.

The Clean Harbours Partnership said the "extremely high levels of bacteria" were flowing from Southern Water's Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works.

Havant Borough Council said it was "concerned" by the findings and was awaiting further investigation.

Elizabeth Lloyd, the authority's cabinet member for the environment, said the area was often used by windsurfers and paddler boarders who tended to go outside of the bathing area.

"In any event with tides and currents and so on, whatever's in one part can end up in another," she added.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: "Southern Water is leading working groups bringing key stakeholders together to protect and enhance the waters of Langstone and Chichester Harbours.

"Most recently, we are funding a project officer who will ensure partners are picking the work that will most benefit water quality.

"Our Budds Farm wastewater treatment works is currently undergoing an £18m improvement plan that will reduce the need for storm releases and future proof for population growth."

