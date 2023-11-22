Council green lights TAP grant application, city hall repairs

Nov. 22—The Meridian City Council on Tuesday signed off on a grant application to improve pedestrian safety in the city's medical district as well as awarded a project to make needed repairs to city hall.

Public Works Director David Hodge said the Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP grant, which is administered through the Mississippi Department of Transportation, would help fund needed infrastructure improvements to the areas around Anderson Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Rush Health. The improvements would be aimed at increasing both pedestrian safety and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The proposed project has been in discussion between the two hospitals and the city for several years, Hodge said.

Councilman George Thomas supported many of the possible changes described in the grant application, including lighting, signage and improvements to walkways. However, he said, he will not support installing buildouts into the street.

The buildouts, which are listed among the possible improvements along 18th and 19th avenues, are intended to shorten the distance pedestrians must walk to safely cross the street.

The council voted 3-to-1 to approve the city's grant application with the stipulation that the council approve the design before construction begins. Thomas voted against the motion and Councilman Dwayne Davis was absent.

One further sticking point, Hodge said, will be the city's audit for fiscal year 2021. The city is more than 18 months behind on its required annual audits, which provide critical information about the city's finances as well as its spending controls and fund management.

A draft of the audit was sent to the city earlier this month along with several questions and requests for more data. The city's finance and records department has provided the auditors with the needed information and are awaiting a final draft.

The city had originally expected to receive the final audit over the summer to help guide development of the fiscal year 2024 budget. That deadline, however, was not met. It is unclear what is causing the delay.

Without a finished audit for FY21, Hodge said, there is no way the grant application will be approved.

City Hall Repairs

In other business, council members moved forward with long-awaited repairs to city hall.

Ed Skipper, who serves as an assistant to the mayor, explained in a Nov. 14 work session that city hall had sustained damage due to clogged drains on the roof. The drains resulted in standing water, which froze and melted, repeatedly damaging the historic terra cotta roofing tiles and rusting the steel subframe underneath.

Efforts to repair the damage have been slow going as the building is on the historic register and all work must fall within the state Department of Archives and History guidelines, Skipper said. For example, he said, only a handful of people in the nation have the necessary qualifications to work on the terra cotta tiles.

The council on Tuesday voted 3-to-2 to accept a bid from Lathan Company Inc. to perform the repair work at a cost of $783,950. Davis and Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. voted against the motion.

The city has $300,000 it initially set aside in the 2023 fiscal year budget, which ended Sept. 30, as well as an additional $300,000 from the current 2024 fiscal year to go toward the repairs, Skipper said. The remaining $183,950 can come from the legislative fund, which the council controls, or potentially be cobbled together by pulling from operational, maintenance and professional services budgets throughout the city's departments.

"That's the two options I see to deal with that," he said.

Moving forward, it may be wise to designate city employees whose duties will include periodic inspections of the city's buildings, Skipper said. The council can also consider contracting with a professional to perform inspections to identify potential issues that aren't noticeable to the untrained eye.

Skipper said catching problems earlier will help the city address issues before they're able to cause extensive damage and require a large repair project like the one needed at city hall.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com