Council member faces traffic ticket in road rage investigation

Mar. 2—A Vigo County Council member faces a traffic ticket on an infraction filed Tuesday in Terre Haute City Court in connection to a road rage allegation.

Travis Norris, 45, has a March 25 initial hearing in city court on a charge of Following Too Closely, a Class C infraction. The traffic charge carries a possible maximum $171 fine.

Special Prosecutor John H. Meyers of West Lafayette filed the charge Tuesday alleging that on Dec. 21, 2021, Norris followed another vehicle "more closely than was reasonable and prudent" for the speed, space between vehicles and road condition in the area of U.S. 41 and South Seventh Street.

A special prosecutor was requested for the case because Norris' position as a Vigo County Council member is a potential conflict of interest for the county prosecutor's office.

"Even if there is not an actual conflict of interest, it is in the best interest of justice to avoid the appearance of any conflict by having a special prosecutor handle this matter," said a petition filed Jan. 6 by Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts.

Meyers was appointed Jan. 8 to review the investigation, which was conducted by Indiana State Police.

Roberts' petition said the Dec. 12 incident was originally reported as intimidation, and could be a violation of the aggressive driving statute. The victim in the case identified Norris as the suspect through social media posts.

The Tribune-Star left a message requesting comment from Norris on Wednesday afternoon.

Norris was appointed to the county council in January 2021 to fill a vacancy created when a council member was elected to county commissioner.

Norris has denied any wrongdoing, according to the petition for special prosecutor, but he admitted to investigators he was the person involved in the reported incident.

The special prosecutor declined to comment.

