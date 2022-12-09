Council member Indira Sheumaker's counterclaims against Des Moines police dismissed as untimely

A Des Moines City Council member being sued for assault by two of the city's police officers in connection with a scuffle at a 2020 protest cannot bring counterclaims against them for their role in the brawl, a judge has ruled.

Indira Sheumaker, who was elected in the year after the incident to represent Ward 1 on the Council, was arrested July 1, 2020, during a protest outside the Iowa Capitol. She later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for pushing and injuring an officer, although she now denies it was intentional.

In June, Officers Jeffrey George and Peter Wilson sued six people, including Sheumaker, for assault, and Sheumaker responded in August with counterclaims alleging the officers used unconstitutional force against her and seeking monetary damages.

The ruling, filed Wednesday, grants the officers' motion to dismiss her counterclaim. Iowa law sets the statute of limitation for such claims at two years. The officers filed their suit on June 30, one day before the deadline, and Sheumaker's counterclaim, filed more than a month later, fell outside that window.

Sheumaker argued that Iowa court rules permitted the counterclaim even outside the statute of limitations, but Judge Celene Gogerty wrote that position misinterpreted the rule in question, and in any case, no court rule can overcome a state law.

"Sheumaker’s counterclaim is not a defense asserted to Wilson and George’s claims, but a separate cause of action with a request for damages," Gogerty wrote. "Thus, if it is not filed within two years after the cause accrues, it is barred."

That is true, she found, even if the officers waited until the last minute to file their suit.

"Sheumaker also states that the counterclaim should be allowed because Wilson and George filed their original petition on the last day within the statute of limitations and that, essentially, it would be unfair for Sheumaker not to be able to pursue her own claims against them," Gogerty wrote. "This argument overlooks the fact Sheumaker had the same opportunities to file such a suit against Wilson and George over the same two-year period and chose not to assert such claims."

The ruling means the only active claims remaining are those by Wilson and George against the protestors. The officers allege Sheumaker and another demonstrator put George in a chokehold during the melee, and other defendants are alleged to have struck or restrained the officers to prevent them from making arrests.

In court filings, Sheumaker has claimed she was a bystander to the fight until someone else ran into her, knocking her over on top of George, and that she only pushed against him in trying to regain her feet before being put in a chokehold herself.

Sheumaker, her attorney and the officers' attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

