OR Council members want to influence school funding, but can they?

Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch speaks at the Oak Ridge Preschool's grand opening ceremony on July 27, 2021.

Oak Ridge City Council members are saying they want in on the decisions of how the state distributes money to schools.

"Let's not burn too much daylight before we tell these folks what we think," Mayor Warren Gooch told City Council at a special Council work session recently.

Gooch explained in an interview after the meeting that he does not want the state to "penalize" cities such as Oak Ridge for spending more on their local school systems. In a later phone interview, he said he does not necessarily believe the proposed state plan will have that effect, but wants to prevent it from occurring.

“It’s all about you follow the money and where it’s going and who it’s being taken from,” he said. "When we have the investment that we do in Oak Ridge in public education, we’re going to do whatever we have to do to protect our 75-year investment in public education."

He told Council the city "should be very strong and vocal in saying what our opinions are."

"We need to follow this very closely," he said regarding the issue of school funding.

Other members of City Council expressed similar concerns about the plan or a desire to influence the state's decision. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn said he wanted to talk to legislators.

"I think it's a trip worth taking," he said regarding visiting the legislators in Nashville. "Bills are going to start popping, and we've got to be on top of them really fast."

However, before making these statements, Chinn pointed out that the state won't necessarily go along with what City Council members tell them to do.

"Honestly we have no say in this," he said.

Rick Chinn

What's the state considering?

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Commissioner Penny Schwinn on Thursday, Feb. 3, announced a new funding formula, called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, and said it would be sent to the Tennessee General Assembly within weeks.

Details on the proposal are still scarce, though Lee has recently proposed more than $1 billion in new, recurring funding for K-12 education — including $750 million for the new funding formula.

Last month, a recent four-page Tennessee Department of Education proposal for school funding laid out a few ideas for how schools will be funded.

Amy Fitzgerald, city of Oak Ridge government affairs director, provided that proposal, giving a broad overview of the ideas the General Assembly will be considering. It is also available on the state's website.

"I think it's a work in progress," Fitzgerald said of the proposal.

The base funding under the new framework would include money for educator salaries, nurses, counselors and student supports, intervention resources and technology — along with varying district-specific needs.

Districts would also receive additional dollars for specific student subgroups that are sometimes harder or more expensive to educate, such as students who are living in poverty, English language learners and students with disabilities or students who qualify for Section 504 dyslexia plans.

Another funding area, or weight, would allocate additional funding to charter schools, impacting about 42,000 of the state's nearly 1 million public school students.

"This funding weight would ensure that when a charter school utilizes a school facility owned by the local school district and incurs all rent plus maintenance and improvement costs to provide school facilities for their students, additional funding will be available to support in-classroom services and resources for students," according to the draft framework.

Another "weight" singles out rural districts as in need of help. It "would ensure students can receive excellent in-classroom supports, even when they attend a rural district that may see higher costs for services like transportation or local services that do not receive the same benefits from economies of scale," the document states.

Gooch told The Oak Ridger he did not know if Oak Ridge would be considered a rural or urban district.

The draft indicated that the amount of funding or emphasis on each of these weights would vary, with a heavier emphasis placed on providing additional funding for students in poverty and a lighter emphasis on charter school students.

The state would also give additional funding for tutoring programs, career and technical education programs and to districts considered "fast-growing."

The draft framework includes an "outcomes section" that would provide a per-student bonus for performance — something some lawmakers, including Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, the state House Speaker and an Oak Ridge native, has advocated for.

State officials say the framework is based on input from a months-long public comment and committee process that launched in October.

Oak Ridge City Council members aren't the only ones who've had concerns, specifically about the effects of this proposal on Nashville and other urban districts.

"In Nashville, only 30% of our funds are [from] the state, with 70% coming from local dollars," Metro Nashville Public Schools Board member Rachael Ann Elrod said at an event with Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, criticizing the current education funding program and explaining what she would prefer in a future one. "It's not fair to Nashville taxpayers, nor is it favorable to the other people who have to fight over those tax dollars. We would appreciate having a better and more equitable funding formula."

But Schwinn said that overall, feedback has been split on whether the local funding component and fiscal capacity of local communities needs to be figured out before launching a new funding strategy.

Subcommittees of Tennessee General Assembly legislators have also been discussing the funding issue.

Subcommittees generally preferred additional funding be allocated only to four specific groups of students: economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, English learners and students with “characteristics of dyslexia,” according to education department documents.

But lawmakers still have policies to hammer out, such as how economically disadvantaged is defined in the formula or how the state calculates whether a community is “rural” or "sparse.”

The department is still debating whether to use the number of students who receive free lunch or attend a Title I school to define economically disadvantaged or federal data that illustrates concentrations of poverty.

The state has also started to parse down outcomes measures that could be associated with funding amounts.

Subcommittees gave “strong feedback” to use growth rather than proficiency on third-grade state assessments if the state decided to tie that outcome measure to funding.

Vouchers

Gooch told The Oak Ridger he is concerned about a separate voucher proposal. City Council member Jim Dodson also brought up that concern at the work session.

The proposal is pending approval by the Tennessee House, Senate and governor but passed the Senate Education Committee.

Under Senate Bill 1674, students could be eligible for education savings accounts, a type of school voucher, if their zoned public school did not offer 180 days of in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, and Rep. Michael Curcio, R-Dickson, would allow families to tap into the program beginning Sept. 1, 2025 if their local district didn't offer a full year of in-person instruction during the previous three school years, starting with 2022 through 203.

"We know that in-person learning is the most effective way to educate a child, to educate a student," Bell said, as reported by The Tennessean.

Gooch told The Oak Ridger he was concerned about giving programs such as homeschooling and private schools funding when they don't have to follow the same standards as public schools.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for the Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, email him at bpounds@oakridger.com and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal. Meghan Mangrum and Melissa Brown of The Tennessean paper in Nashville contributed to this story.

