Council moves forward with parking changes for downtown Marysville

Nov. 8—Cited as a major hurdle for potential development in downtown Marysville, the city council on Tuesday advanced the first reading of a parking ordinance that could forever alter the landscape of a city pushing for growth.

With a 3-1 vote, the Marysville City Council approved a change to the municipal code that requires 1.5 onsite parking spaces per residential or hotel unit. To help spur development and be more in line with modern cities, the new ordinance would remove that parking requirement for a specific area of downtown Marysville.

The zone, referred to as the "Downtown C-2 and C-3 Zoning Districts," covers most of D, C and B streets from about 1st Street to 9th Street. While some residents have had concerns about a perceived lack of parking in the downtown area, officials said parking studies have shown that there is no general lack of parking.