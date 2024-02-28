Council to negotiate hiring Travis Blosser as city manager under allegations of improper conduct

Feb. 28—FAIRMONT — An allegation Fairmont City Council broke the open meetings act overshadowed the nomination of Travis Blosser as the tenth city manager at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Council voted on a resolution to nominate Blosser to city manager in order to begin contract negotiations, to which Deputy Mayor Josh Rice was the single dissenting vote. However, before the resolution was heard, a member of the public voiced her concerns regarding an email sent by Human Resources Manager Paula Friend to rejected city manager finalists.

"The email by a city staff member sent to several finalists proves that this council violated the West Virginia Open Meetings Act," Shawna Santee, Fairmont resident and business owner, said. "A public vote as of today has not yet taken place. You made your decision, your choice, dare I even say a vote, and you made it in executive session seven days before city staff mailed the letters and sent the emails."

Santee read the letter to City Council during the open comment period. To Santee, the wording of the letter indicated that City Council voted on their finalist behind closed doors. Santee tied a link between an executive session held on Feb. 13 and the date the letter was sent, on Feb. 21, as part of her argument that council made their selection outside of an open meeting.

The wording in the letter states, "I wanted to reach out to let you know that City Council has made a final decision regarding the City Manager position. I am sorry to say that after careful review, City Council has decided to offer the position to another applicant."

Whether or not council broke the open meetings act hinges on how the word vote is interpreted. City Attorney Kevin Sansalone argued that council is bound by the legal definition of the word, as laid out in the legal language of the West Virginia Open Government Meetings act, and not the more colloquial sense known by the common public.

Further, Sansalone differentiated between the action of a staff member and an action held by council. Sansalone explained council is not bound by what a staff member says in an email, only by the votes they take during meetings, and pointed out council members were still free to turn down Blosser's appointment at the meeting.

"Contrary to what has been stated here tonight," Sansalone said. "It's my opinion — and I've gone to law school — it's my legal opinion that there was no violation of the Open Government Proceedings Act."

Sansalone said that in the course of discussion, a consensus may emerge among council members on a course of action. He compared it to a discussion around a kitchen table where a family comes to a decision. This manner of consensus building is not prohibited by the law.

Sansalone pushed back against an op-ed published by Times West Virginian criticizing council for appearing to make a selection and labeled a claim the council accepted resumes after the deadline period as inaccurate. Sansalone also defended City Council's record on transparency.

Fairmont Mayor Anne Bolyard stated the letter that was sent out to rejected candidates was a professional courtesy. It was part of a promise made to notify candidates and inform them of when the resolution to empower the mayor and city attorney to nominate the finalist would be made Tuesday night. She added that rejected candidates received that information after the agenda was made public.

Bolyard also stood by the selection process. The more open process the city took in the past had the downside of limiting candidates who were concerned about their current employment. This more opaque process protected candidates at their place of employment, but carried its own risks. Bolyard remains open to returning to the public forum in the future.

"We had to find out," she said. "It had its own pros and cons so maybe in the future, hopefully we won't be here. Maybe look at a process with more community input. We did have two community members on the search committee. It's a learning process for all involved. That is the path we chose."

However, this path might open up the city to litigation. Guy Ward, who has ample experience in city and state government, was present at the meeting. He thinks the council's actions are open to legal scrutiny, with the case boiling down to what the definition of a vote is.

"No, I don't think it'll hold up in court. I'm not a lawyer, but I am an expert on the Open Meetings Act. I feel I am because I was a mayor for six years and in the House of Delegates. I sued the Marion County Commission. I talked to several lawyers before I did it. So, I'm pretty familiar with the governmental open meetings act. It sounds like there could have been a violation here."

Santee went farther. She took umbrage at Sansalone's assertion that evaluating government actions are purely the domain of lawyers.

"I don't think the process has been good. We all sat through a 22 minute spiel from the city attorney," she said. "My takeaway is that you clearly cannot challenge council whether you're a citizen unless you have a law degree. The city attorney ripped the Times West Virginian as well. So, yeah."

